Is there a third place play-off at Women’s World Cup 2023?
There will be over 1,000,000 fans at the 2023 World Cup, but it's unlikely they'll be thinking about the third place play-off.
The classic third place play-off game: the match that no team is ever interested in playing.
Knocked out in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup and you want to go home? Sorry, there's another gruelling 90 minutes that needs to be played to see who gets the bronze medal.
As the excitement continues to build at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the third place play-off.
How the Women’s World Cup third place play-off works
The third place play-off puts the two defeated semi-finalists together to determine who is the third-best team at a Women’s World Cup.
The game usually takes place the day before the Women’s World Cup final.
Women’s World Cup third place record
We've had eight Women’s World Cups and as a result, you guessed it, eight third place play-off games.
United States and Sweden have won the most third place play-off matches (three each), with England and Brazil both winning one a piece.
England’s Women’s World Cup third place games
England have featured in two third place play-off matches at the Women’s World Cup.
Their first appearance was in 2015 in Canada where England beat Germany, with the second coming at the last World Cup in 2019 in France, where the Lionesses were beaten by Sweden.
Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup third place play-off?
The 2023 Women’s World Cup third place play-off will take place at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday, August 19th 2023.
The game will kick off at 9am UK time on Saturday morning, with the Women’s World Cup taking place the day after on Sunday, August 20th (11am UK time).
