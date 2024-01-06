You wouldn't bet against them getting something, either, as Wigan have put their ropey festive form behind them over the past week and the only thing consistent about Man Utd is their inconsistency.

The Red Devils' brilliant comeback against Aston Villa last week was the latest false dawn under Erik ten Hag, whose side followed it up with a 2-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Man Utd are out of the Carabao Cup and Champions League while the title is surely already out of reach, so the FA Cup is the only trophy the visitors can win this season. Whether that aids or hinders their performance on Monday remains to be seen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wigan v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Wigan v Man Utd?

Wigan v Man Utd will take place on Monday 8th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wigan v Man Utd kick-off time

Wigan v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Wigan v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Wigan v Man Utd online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wigan v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

More like this

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wigan v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wigan (10/1) Draw (17/4) Man Utd (1/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.