West Ham boss Rehanne Skinner will hope her team can kick on after a month-long hiatus, and may have some extra personal motivation as they face her former employers, who sacked her after two and a half years at the helm last March.

Spurs have been much improved under Skinner's permanent replacement, Robert Vilahamn, whose side are already three points short of their 2022/23 WSL tally, and finished the first half of the campaign with a stunning North London derby win over rivals Arsenal.

The sixth-placed Lilywhites will be hoping to push further up the table once the season gets back underway, starting at Victoria Road on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is West Ham v Tottenham?

West Ham v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 21st January 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Tottenham kick-off time

West Ham v Tottenham will kick off at 6:45pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 6:30pm and Premier League from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (9/4) Draw (11/4) Tottenham (5/6)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Live sport on TV this week

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.