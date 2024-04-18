West Ham, who come into Thursday's showdown on the back of their 2-0 defeat against Fulham in the Premier League, know that winning the Europa League is their only shot of securing Champions League football for next season.

The Hammers went all the way in the Europa Conference League last campaign, so they have experience in these situations - however, getting the better of Bayer Leverkusen might be a step too far.

Xabi Alonso's side ended Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance this season, and they're currently unbeaten in their last 43 games.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen?

West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Thursday 18th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (13/5) Draw (14/5) Bayer Leverkusen (19/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.