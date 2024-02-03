Jonas Eidevall's side have won nine of their last 10 matches in the competition, including a 3-0 dismantling of West Ham in November's reverse fixture, as Beth Mead bagged a brace and Frida Maanum also found the target.

The Hammers, who replaced Paul Konchesky with Rehanne Skinner in the dugout at the start of the season, have been hugely disappointing after collecting just eight points from 12 games so far.

West Ham head into the home clash in winning form, however, after a 2-1 defeat of relegation rivals Bristol City last Sunday.

More like this

Honoka Hayashi and Viviane Asseyi netted to ensure they have a three-point buffer to the Robins, who prop up the standings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is West Ham v Arsenal?

West Ham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 4th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Arsenal kick-off time

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Arsenal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Arsenal online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Can I listen to West Ham v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (9/1) Draw (11/2) Arsenal (2/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Live sport on TV this week

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.