A win for Gareth Southgate’s men at Wrocław Stadium in Poland on Saturday will all but confirm their place at Euro 2024 in Germany next year.

England, who will be captained by Harry Kane for the first time since he left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich, look set to top Group C, with Ukraine and Italy fighting it out for second place.

Ukraine have won two and lost one of their Euro 2024 qualifiers while scoring four and conceding four. They lost 2-0 when they last faced England in March, with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka netting for the Three Lions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ukraine v England on TV and online.

When is Ukraine v England?

Ukraine v England will take place on Saturday 9th September 2023.

Ukraine v England kick-off time

Ukraine v England will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Ukraine v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 4pm.

How to live stream Ukraine v England online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Ukraine v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Ukraine v England odds

Ukraine (7/1) Draw (16/5) England (9/20)

