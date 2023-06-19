Page's side drew their opening match in Croatia before beating Latvia in March. However, they were stunned by Armenia on Friday night in a 4-2 defeat.

Wales will look to get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track on Monday night as Rob Page's men travel to Turkey.

Wales went 1-0 up in Cardiff, but they conceded four goals in 56 minutes to leave them third in Group D behind Turkey and Croatia.

Turkey, meanwhile, have won two and lost one of their three Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Stefan Kuntz's side come into Monday night's clash on the back off their 3-2 win in Latvia on Friday, with İrfan Kahveci's 95th minute goal securing them a crucial three points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Turkey v Wales on TV and online.

When is Turkey v Wales?

Turkey v Wales will take place on Monday 19th June 2023.

Turkey v Wales kick-off time

Turkey v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Turkey v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 2, formerly Premier Sports. The game will also be shown on S4C in Wales.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Turkey v Wales online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Turkey v Wales odds

