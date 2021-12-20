What channel is Tottenham v West Ham Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will hope to maintain their revival under Antonio Conte when they face West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this week.

Spurs have certainly kicked up through the gears since his arrival. They are currently on a five-game undefeated streak in the Premier League, including three consecutive victories in the middle of that run, and will hope to transfer that form into the cup.

Conte’s men drew 2-2 in a blood and thunder showdown with Liverpool on Sunday, now they will aim to progress in the Carabao Cup as they seek to win their first trophy since 2008.

West Ham have only reached the semi-finals of the League Cup twice in 30 years and will seek to end a 41-year barren run without lifting a major trophy.

The Hammers have dropped out of the Premier League top four amid wavering form but remain a threat and will be determined to notch up a victory in the hunt for silverware this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v West Ham?

Tottenham v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 22nd December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are four Carabao Cup quarter-final games taking place this week including Arsenal v Sunderland.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v West Ham team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Rodon, Dier, Davies; Tanganga, Winks, Skipp, Lo Celso, Reguilon; Son, Kane

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Ashby, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Kral, Noble; Vlasic, Lanzini, Fornals; Yarmolenko

Tottenham v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v West Ham

Tottenham’s schedule has been freed up post-Christmas after they were dumped out of the Europa Conference League by UEFA. Spurs called off a clash with Rennes due to a COVID outbreak among their squad, only for UEFA to deem it a forfeit. This led to an automatic 3-0 defeat and subsequent elimination from Europe.

Not one person at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club will care, to be frank. Their absence from Europe gives them a much healthier schedule until the end of the season and means they can afford to go all-out in the domestic cup competitions as they chase glory.

West Ham are hunting down the Europa League following an excellent qualifying campaign, while they remain in the top four hunt. Expect a close match with Spurs coming out emerging victorious with several key stars set to start.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 West Ham (17/2 at bet365).

