What channel is Tottenham v Rennes Europa Conference League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham fans face a tense wait to see who will be available for their Europa Conference League clash with Rennes amid a COVID outbreak at the club this week.

Spurs have requested to postpone their Premier League encounter with Brighton at the weekend, though UEFA have stated that the ECL match will go ahead as planned.

If that is the case, Antonio Conte could be down to the bare bones of a squad to choose from after he confirmed eight players and five members of staff have all tested positive for the virus this week.

It remains unclear which players have contracted COVID-19, but the likelihood is that Spurs will need to draft reserves and academy players into their squad to either start or fill the gaps.

Rennes have won Group G already, though Spurs are level on points with Vitesse going into the final game and know they probably need a victory to qualify with the Dutch side expected to defeat Mura.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Rennes on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Rennes?

Tottenham v Rennes will take place on Thursday 9th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Rennes will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Rapid Wien v West Ham.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Rennes on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Rennes online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Rennes team news

Predictions made prior to further announcements about COVID-19 positive tests

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini; Sanchez, Dier, Rodon; Tanganga, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Lucas, Kane, Son

Rennes predicted XI: Gomis; Traore, Bade, Omari, Truffert; Majer, Ugochukwu, Martin; Bourigeaud, Guirassy, Sulemana

Tottenham v Rennes odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Rennes

The COVID count continues to rise each day, according to Conte, so there may be even further cases to be revealed prior to kick-off.

First, we wish all the players a speedy and swift recovery with no long-term ramifications, and second, a football match still must be played, according to UEFA.

A full Spurs squad stumbled to a defeat against lowly Mura in this tournament, what can half a squad do against the group winners?

It doesn’t look good for Spurs in footballing terms, but they won’t mind dropping out of the third-tier European competition.

Our prediction: Tottenham 0-1 Rennes (15/2 at bet365)

