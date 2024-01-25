They'll have to get past a Man City side in ominous form to keep their Wembley dreams alive, and will need to do so without a host of key players, such as Heung-min Son, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Pape Sarr, due to injuries and international duty.

The defending champions are likely to be without the recovering Erling Haaland again, but have won three on the bounce without him since returning from the FIFA Club World Cup, while the Spurs game could see Kevin De Bruyne make his first start since limping off on the opening day of the season.

If the last meeting between the pair – a lung-busting 3-3 draw at the Etihad in December – is anything to go by, Friday night's game is not one to miss.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man City on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man City?

Tottenham v Man City will take place on Friday 26th January 2024.

Tottenham v Man City kick-off time

Tottenham v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man City online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Tottenham v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

