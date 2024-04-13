Robert Vilahamn will be determined to lead his side to the showpiece game at Wembley in May.

Tottenham are sixth in the WSL table, locked into mid-table, with the FA Cup their key focus for the remainder of the campaign.

Leicester sit in ninth following a four-game winless streak, including three defeats. However, they are well clear of relegation danger due to Bristol City's torrid campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Leicester?

Tottenham v Leicester will take place on Sunday 14th April 2024.

Tottenham v Leicester kick-off time

Tottenham v Leicester will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leicester on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 11:30am.

How to live stream Tottenham v Leicester online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Leicester odds

