Sunderland have a mixed record on home soil, with five wins and three defeats from eight games this term, although the visit of struggling Huddersfield looks a good opportunity to add another victory to their tally.

The Terriers are 21st in the Championship table, and a return of eight points from 10 games since Darren Moore succeeded Neil Warnock is hardly encouraging form in their bid to avoid the drop.

Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to promotion prospects Southampton was a step back in the right direction for Huddersfield, but they are winless in their last five away games, and could be without first-choice goalkeeper Lee Nicholls due to injury once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Huddersfield on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Huddersfield?

Sunderland v Huddersfield will take place on Wednesday 29th November 2023.

Sunderland v Huddersfield kick-off time

Sunderland v Huddersfield will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Huddersfield on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button from 7:40pm.

How to live stream Sunderland v Huddersfield online

Listen to Sunderland v Huddersfield on radio

If you live in the local area you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Newcastle, which is available on various frequencies including 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM as well as DAB digital radio.

Sunderland v Huddersfield odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sunderland (1/2) Draw (7/2) Huddersfield (11/2)*

