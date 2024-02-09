Brendan Rodgers's side will arrive full of confidence – having won seven of their last eight, beaten Sunday's hosts twice already this term and scored five against Buckie Thistle in the last round.

St Mirren's passage to the fifth round was a little less convincing, having edged past Queen of the South, but they are in fine form themselves with two wins already this week.

Those victories over Hibs and Dundee have left Stephen Robinson's side fifth in the Scottish Premiership, but knocking out defending champions Celtic to secure a quarter-final place would undoubtedly be the best of the lot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Mirren v Celtic on TV and online.

When is St Mirren v Celtic?

St Mirren v Celtic will take place on Sunday 11th February 2024.

St Mirren v Celtic kick-off time

St Mirren v Celtic will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is St Mirren v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 1:30pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream St Mirren v Celtic online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to St Mirren v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

St Mirren v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: St Mirren (9/1) Draw (5/1) Celtic (1/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

