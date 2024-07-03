Germany are themselves undefeated and finished top of Group A, with Julian Nagelsmann's high-intensity style helping the home nation put recent major tournament disappointments behind them.

They needed the help of VAR in the round of 16 but were good value for their 2-0 over Denmark all the same – with rising star Jamal Musiala adding his third to remain a pace-setter in the golden boot race.

History is against the hosts, however, as they have not beaten Spain in a competitive fixture since 1988 and were knocked out by them at both Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.

The reward for the winners is a place in the semi-final against either Portugal or France in Munich on Tuesday evening.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Spain v Germany at Euro 2024.

Spain v Germany predictions

Friday's first quarter-final is a mouthwatering proposition with the tournament's two highest scorers, and arguably strongest performers, doing battle.

It's an intriguing clash of styles as well – the high intensity of Nagelsmann's Germany against a Spain side that favour quick, attacking football over the pass-heavy approach of their predecessors. Where past Spain teams have lacked a little in the final third, exciting wide duo Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams gives this group another attacking dimension and may mean they have too much for the tournament hosts.

RadioTimes.com says... Spain 3-1 Germany

