Spain eased past Georgia in the Round of 16 and then knocked out Germany in a lung-busting quarter-final clash – with Mikel Merino's 119th-minute winner breaking the hosts' hearts and sending La Roja to their second successive Euros semi-final.

They lost to eventual winners Italy at this stage in 2021 and will be desperate to go one better but will need to get past France, who were tipped by many as the favourites to win the tournament before a ball was kicked.

Didier Deschamps' side have not quite lived up to that billing in terms of performances but they continue to find a way to get the job done – beating Belgium 1-0 in the Round of 16 and then knocking Portugal out in the last round on penalties.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for Spain v France at Euro 2024.

Spain v France team news

Luis de la Fuente will be without some key players for their semi-final clash with Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand both suspended, but captain Alvaro Morata will be available despite previous concerns. 38-year-old Jesus Navas is likely to come in at right-back while Nacho will surely drop in at centre-back. Dani Olmo seems the most likely to replace the injured Pedri in midfield after bagging the opener against Germany.

It's much better news for France, however, as they head into Tuesday's game with a clean bill of health. Whether we will see any changes from the side that edged past Portugal remains to be seen but Deschamps faces a decision over whether to bring Adrien Rabiot back into midfield and may be tempted to start Ousmane Dembélé over Randal Kolo Muani.

Spain v France predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo; Williams, Morata, Yamal

France: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann; Dembele, Mbappe

