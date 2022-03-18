City have reached the semi-finals in each of their last three seasons and boast a monstrous record in domestic cups over recent years. They have won six League Cups and two FA Cups over the last decade.

Anything can happen in FA Cup fixtures on TV , but Manchester City winning games is usually the most likely outcome.

Pep Guardiola will go strong into this one as he seeks to add to the bulging trophy cabinet at the Etihad.

Watch FA Cup highlights this week

Southampton are in the firing line but can take heart from their recent displays against City.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men have drawn both of their Premier League games against City in 2021/22, most recently in January. They will hope for a similarly tight encounter here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Man City on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Southampton v Man City?

Southampton v Man City will take place on Sunday 20th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Man City will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous FA Cup quarter-final games taking place this week, including Middlesbrough v Chelsea on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Southampton v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:35pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Southampton v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Man City team news

Southampton predicted XI: Caballero; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Djenepo; Armstrong, Adams

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Southampton v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (8/1) Draw (19/4) Man City (3/10)*

For all the latest FA Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Southampton v Man City

City are not unstoppable or impenetrable, proven by Southampton themselves this season and Crystal Palace, who have taken two points off Guardiola's side this term.

Liverpool have levelled up their games played with City and sit just one point short of them in the Premier League table. That could prove distracting for City going into the FA Cup this weekend.

It could... but it probably won't. City's squad consists of natural winners and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne will not accept taking the foot off the gas this weekend.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-1 Man City (7/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.