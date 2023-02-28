The Saints are bottom of the league with 14 games remaining. Ruben Selles guided them to a shock 1-0 win at Chelsea, however they've lost the other four of their last five games.

Southampton have a chance to take their minds off their dismal Premier League season as they host Grimsby in the FA Cup with a quarter-final spot to play for.

Southampton lost a crucial relegation showdown at Leeds on Saturday, with Junior Firpo's goal piling the pressure on the Saints.

League Two's Grimsby are 16th in the table after 30 games, however they're unbeaten in their last three outings.

They edged past Burton in the third round in a 1-0 win before beating Championship side Luton 3-0 in their fourth-round replay.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Grimsby on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Grimsby?

Southampton v Grimsby will take place on Wednesday 1st March.

Southampton v Grimsby kick-off time

Southampton v Grimsby will kick off at 7:15pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Grimsby on?

Southampton v Grimsby will be shown live on ITV4, with coverage starting at 6:30pm.

How to live stream Southampton v Grimsby online

You can also live stream the Southampton v Grimsby game online via ITVX.

Southampton v Grimsby on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Solent Sport, but it will not be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Southampton v Grimsby odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Southampton (3/10) Draw (17/4) Grimsby (17/2)*

Southampton v Grimsby prediction

While Grimsby impressively beat Luton in the last round, their FA Cup run looks set to come to an end on Wednesday night.

Southampton will likely make plenty of changes but their quality should shine through against the League Two side.

Our prediction: Southampton 2-0 Grimsby (6/1 at bet365)

