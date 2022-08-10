The Owls' hearts were broken when Patrick Roberts stabbed home a 93rd-minute equaliser for the visitors in the League One play-off semi-final second leg in May.

Sheffield Wednesday have an opportunity to rake in some consolatory revenge as they take on Sunderland at Hillsborough in the Carabao Cup first round.

The goal put Sunderland ahead on aggregate and proved enough to win the tie. The Black Cats marched to Wembley and toppled Wycombe to book their return to the Championship.

The sides meet again with a very different context. Both sides have started their campaigns in strong form and won't be keen to see this one run beyond the 90th minute.

In an incredible Tuesday night of action, 10 Championship teams were pitted against lower-league opposition and all 10 were defeated. Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to make it 11.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland will take place on Wednesday 10th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There will be plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule over the course of the competition.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland team news

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI: Dawson; J.Hunt, Heneghan, Iorfa; Palmer, Dele-Bashiru, Bakinson, Byers, James; Gregory, Sow

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Alese, Batth, Wright; Gooch, Embleton, O'Nien, Clarke; Roberts; Dajaku, Simms

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland odds

bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (13/10) Draw (5/2) Sunderland (2/1)

Our prediction: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

Neither side is expected to field a full XI. The cup is always a bonus, but with Wednesday desperate for promotion and Sunderland craving survival, it is not a supreme priority for either.

There could be an extra layer of spice given the events of May, but Sunderland have the edge in terms of quality and should see this one through with less drama.

Our prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Sunderland (10/1 at bet365)

