Sunderland return to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in a replay of the two sides' dramatic League One play-off semi-final second-leg showdown earlier this year.

The Carabao Cup is back with a full slate of games to savour, including a pair of feisty encounters live on TV this week.

Elsewhere, Mark Hughes's Bradford are pitted against Hull and will be determined to spring an upset as the League Two team welcome Championship opposition to Valley Parade.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

Sky Sports will bring exclusive live coverage of the competition to screens across the land in 2022/23 with high-profile teams to be added to the tournament in the coming rounds.

Manchester City have dominated the competition recently, having won it four times in a row before Liverpool's triumph earlier in 2022. City have lifted the cup in six of the last nine editions.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Carabao Cup TV fixtures schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Live football on TV | Behind the scenes at Sky Sports Studios

Carabao Cup TV fixtures 2022/23

First round

All UK time.

Tuesday 9th August

Bradford v Hull (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Wednesday 10th August

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Carabao Cup dates 2022/23

Round One - w/c 8th August 2022

Round Two – w/c 22nd August 2022

Round Three – w/c 7th November 2022

Round Four – w/c 19th December 2022

Round Five – w/c 9th January 2023

Semi-final 1st leg – w/c 23rd January 2023

Semi-final 2nd leg – w/c 30th January 2023

Final – Sunday 26th February 2023

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.