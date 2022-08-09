Carabao Cup TV fixtures 2022/23: Watch first round live, dates and times
Your complete guide to Carabao Cup TV fixtures live on TV in 2022/23, including all the key dates for your diary.
The Carabao Cup is back with a full slate of games to savour, including a pair of feisty encounters live on TV this week.
Sunderland return to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in a replay of the two sides' dramatic League One play-off semi-final second-leg showdown earlier this year.
Elsewhere, Mark Hughes's Bradford are pitted against Hull and will be determined to spring an upset as the League Two team welcome Championship opposition to Valley Parade.
Sky Sports will bring exclusive live coverage of the competition to screens across the land in 2022/23 with high-profile teams to be added to the tournament in the coming rounds.
Manchester City have dominated the competition recently, having won it four times in a row before Liverpool's triumph earlier in 2022. City have lifted the cup in six of the last nine editions.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Carabao Cup TV fixtures schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.
Carabao Cup TV fixtures 2022/23
First round
All UK time.
Tuesday 9th August
Bradford v Hull (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Wednesday 10th August
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Carabao Cup dates 2022/23
- Round One - w/c 8th August 2022
- Round Two – w/c 22nd August 2022
- Round Three – w/c 7th November 2022
- Round Four – w/c 19th December 2022
- Round Five – w/c 9th January 2023
- Semi-final 1st leg – w/c 23rd January 2023
- Semi-final 2nd leg – w/c 30th January 2023
- Final – Sunday 26th February 2023
