Eddie Howe's side are having a stunning season, with the Toon third in the Premier League behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Premier League side Newcastle face off against League One's Sheffield Wednesday with a place in the FA Cup fourth round up for grabs.

Newcastle held league leaders Arsenal to a draw on Tuesday night, with Howe's men losing just once all season.

They travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in the FA Cup, with the hosts in fine form. Darren Moore's side are second in League One having lost just three times all season.

They've won their last three league games and scored nine times in that period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle?

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle will kick off at 6pm on Saturday 7th January 2023.

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle team news

Sheffield Wednesday predicted line-up: Dawson; Palmer, McGuinness, James; Wilks, Byers, Vaulks, Johnson; Windass, Paterson, Smith.

Newcastle predicted line-up: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Lewis; Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wood.

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle prediction

While Sheffield Wednesday are impressing in League One, facing Premier League high flyers Newcastle is a different animal.

The Toon, even with a changed line up, should have too much quality for their counterparts.

Our prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Newcastle (6/1 at bet365)

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle odds

Sheffield Wednesday (6/1) Draw (16/5) Newcastle (2/5)

