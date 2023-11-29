Harry Winks is likely to return to the starting XI after missing the Foxes' victory through suspension, and the midfielder is one of a number of changes manager Enzo Maresca could make, as he has successfully rotated his squad on numerous occasions this season.

Sheffield Wednesday's first campaign back in the Championship has been a disaster, and they are a long way off safety after earning just six points so far.

Josh Windass, who scored the Owls' dramatic winner in last season's League One play-off final, misses the match after picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign in last Saturday's 2-1 loss at Birmingham City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester?

Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 29th November 2023.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button from 7:40pm.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester on radio

If you live in the Sheffield area, you can catch live commentary of Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester on BBC Radio Sheffield, which is available on 88.6 FM and 104.1 FM as well as DAB digital radio. You can also listen to the match on BBC Radio Leicester, which is available to local listeners on 104.9 FM as well as DAB digital radio.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (5/1) Draw (16/5) Leicester (11/20)*

