Securing fifth place would be the first step in the right direction, and Tottenham need a point to do so, with Chelsea snapping at their heels should they slip up.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are already down, but Chris Wilder will want his side to sign off at Bramall Lane with a performance that offers some hope ahead of a pivotal summer and a potential Championship promotion push in 2024/25.

This season has been a hugely disappointing one for the rock-bottom Blades, who have won just three games, conceded more than 100 goals, and scored the fewest in the division.

More like this

They have lost six games on the bounce and are winless since February, so a result against Spurs in front of their home fans would really mean something.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Sheffield United v Tottenham?

Sheffield United v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield United v Tottenham kick-off time

Sheffield United v Tottenham will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Sheffield United v Tottenham available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Sheffield United v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

How to watch Sheffield United v Tottenham in the USA

You can watch Sheffield United v Tottenham live on Peacock at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sheffield United v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (6/1) Draw (5/1) Tottenham (1/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.