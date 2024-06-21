Scotland now face Hungary and a win would leave them on four points, which would give Clarke's men a real chance of reaching the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed sides.

The top two from each Euro 2024 group will qualify for the next round, but four other teams - the best third-placed sides - will join them.

Scotland will be behind Germany on points and likely behind Switzerland on goal difference, but a tally of four points should be enough to see them get past the group stages for the first time ever.

Hungary have lost both of their group games against Switzerland and Germany - however, Marco Rossi's side will be desperate to win, as three points could potentially be enough to see them reach the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Scotland v Hungary at Euro 2024.

Scotland v Hungary predictions

Sunday's showdown is a must-win for Scotland and Hungary as both sides look to reach the Euro 2024 knockout stages.

Expect a cagey affair until a goal is scored, then the game should open up as both teams go all-out to snatch three points. We're siding with the Tartan Army to just edge it as Clarke's side look to create history by getting past the group stages.

RadioTimes.com says... Scotland 2-1 Hungary

