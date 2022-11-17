In Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo , which is being shown on TalkTV , the footballer speaks about his time at Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag and his fellow players.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been making headlines after giving an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, which looks like it could spell the end of his Manchester United career only 18 months after his return.

Talking about the interview for The Sun, Morgan said that Ronaldo had chosen to speak out because he has “had enough".

Morgan added: “He’s had enough of the sniping, the sneering, and the endless blame-game bulls**t that’s been flung at him over the past few months. It’s come from the media, his bosses, work colleagues and even former team-mates.”

Morgan went on to claim that Ronaldo feels “betrayed” by the way he is being treated and is being forced out.

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So, how can you watch the Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is the Ronaldo interview being shown?

Cristiano Ronaldo Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The interview is being shown in two parts - the first episode was broadcast on Wednesday 16th November at 8pm.

The second instalment will follow on Thursday 17th November at 8pm.

How to watch the Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan

The interview is airing on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show on the channel TalkTV.

It can be viewed on Sky 526, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 and Sky Glass 508.

In addition, it can also be streamed via the TalkTV app or watched online on the TalkTV website free of charge.

The first half has also been posted to the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube page. You can watch it below here:

What can we expect from the Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan?

Judging by all the headlines leading up to the broadcast, we're in for an explosive chat.

"Why are you doing this interview?" Morgan asks Ronaldo, who replies: "Because I think it's the time to say something."

The Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan is being shown on TalkTV in two parts on Wednesday 16th November and Thursday 17th November at 8pm.

If you’re looking for more to watch, visit our dedicated Entertainment hub or check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.