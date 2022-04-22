How to watch TalkTV - Channel numbers and timings

Launching on Monday 25th April, the channel will kick off with a series of shows, including the The News Desk hosted by Tom Newton Dunn.

TalkTV is a new channel coming to the UK, US and Australia.

This will be followed by Piers Morgan Uncensored, which is the presenter's first show since he left Good Morning Britain last year.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com ahead of the TalkTV launch, Piers Morgan claimed his Good Morning Britain exit was the "wrong call" for ITV.

He said that he hopes his new show, which launches with an interview with Donald Trump, will encourage "free speech."

Here's everything you need to know about the TalkTV launch, including what channel you can watch it on and the new shows airing.

When can I watch TalkTV?

TalkTV

TalkTV will be available to watch from 7pm on Monday 25th April 2022.

The channel will then be available 24/7 in the UK, US and Australia.

What channel number is Talk TV?

TalkTV will broadcast on Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat, as well as via connected TV and smart devices.

On Sky, TalkTV will be on channel 526. Virgin Media will launch the new channel on 627, while TalkTV will be available on channel 237 on Freeview and 217 on Freesat 217.

What shows will launch on Talk TV?

The network will formally launch with the first-ever edition of The News Desk with Tom Newton Dunn.

This will be followed by the first episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored at 8pm.

The new 60-minute daily show will be broadcast on weeknights in the UK on TalkTV, streamed on FOX Nation in the US and aired in Australia on Sky News Australia. It will be broadcast live from its studio in Ealing.

Meanwhile, a new hour-long panel debate show The Talk, featuring Sharon Osbourne, will air at 9pm.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

News UK EVP, President of Broadcasting, Scott Taunton said: “Launching at 7pm on Monday 25th April, TalkTV will be a new voice for viewers who are interested in straight-talking opinions and world-class expert insight on news and current affairs. I’m delighted that the channel will be available to everyone in the UK via Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat."

Taunton added: “Piers Morgan Uncensored at 8pm, will be our flagship primetime show - a fearless forum for lively and intelligent debate, big-name interviews and plenty of fun, fronted by one of the most outspoken and popular figures in international broadcasting.

"Ahead of that, The News Desk with Tom Newton Dunn will provide the news that matters to the UK, in a straight and balanced way. And, following Piers, Sharon Osbourne and a panel of famous faces will debate the issues of the day.

"It will be must-see TV and everyone in the UK will be able to tune in live or on-demand, either on their television or on any personal device.”

Advertisement

TalkTV launches on Monday 25th April. If you’re looking for more to watch, visit our dedicated Entertainment hub or check out our TV Guide.