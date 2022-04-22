Kicking off with the launch of new channel TalkTV , the 60-minute show will see Morgan joined by guests as he shares his views on events happening around the world.

A little over one year since Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain , the TV presenter is back on our screens to host his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

For the first episode, the presenter will be joined by former US President Donald Trump, and their 60-minute interview is already getting lots of interest.

On Wednesday 20th April, a clip from the interview showed Trump appearing to storm off the set following the hard line of questions.

However, Trump’s team claimed the trailer was misleadingly edited to give the impression Trump shouted “turn the camera off” while rising from his chair in anger.

Following the trailer, the former president's team released an audio where he claims he and Piers could be heard cordially ending the interview, thanking one another and laughing.

In an interview with Lorraine, Morgan responded to the president's allegations that the clip had been "doctored", saying: "He says it’s a rigged election, and he now says I have a rigged promo. What I would say is watch the interview. It will all be there. We won’t be doing any duplicitous editing.

“The promo reflects exactly what happened. Donald Trump got very angry about one particular thing and he couldn’t let it go. But when people see the interview they’ll see that we have nice exchanges. We always have done before. But simmering is this anger he was feeling about what was said to him before we started the interview.”

So, how can you watch the full interview?

Here's everything you need to know about Piers Morgan's interview with Donald Trump and when it will be available to watch on TalkTV.

How to watch Piers Morgan's Donald Trump interview

Morgan's interview with Donald Trump will air on TalkTV on Monday 25th April 2022 at 8pm.

This is the first episode of the new series, which will see Morgan discussing current affairs similar to his work on Good Morning Britain.

In promotional clips and interviews for the show, Morgan has talked about “cancel culture” and "free speech".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Morgan said his Good Morning Britain exit was the "wrong call" for ITV, as he spoke about the themes for his new show.

"I think a democracy like ours or America or Australia, where the show will be airing, loses that sense of what free speech means and stops defending an individual's rights and opinion," he said. "So this show, I hope, and the network will be standing up for democracy!"

What is Piers Morgan's Donald Trump interview about?

In the 30-second trailer released on the official Piers Morgan Uncensored and TalkTV pages, the duo can be seen discussing the US 2020 election.

"I think I'm a very honest person. More honest than you," Trump says, to which Morgan replies: "Do you?"

"It was a free and fair election. You lost!" the broadcaster then adds.

"Only a fool would think that!" Trump quips as the pair go back and forth with one another.

Towards the end of the clip, Trump can be seen standing up as he says: "Let's finish up the interview. Turn the camera off. Very dishonest."

You can watch the trailer below.

Piers Morgan's Donald Trump interview will air on TalkTV on Monday, 25th April at 8pm when TalkTV launches.

