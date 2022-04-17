The new series, which will launch on the network on Monday 25th April, comes just over a year since Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain , following his comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Just over a year since he left ITV, Piers Morgan is set to return to our TV screens this April for his new TalkTV series, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com ahead of the launch of his new show [co-host Susanna Reid], Morgan opened up about his ITV departure, saying it was the "wrong call" from the broadcaster.

"It was a sad moment for me, for the show and for my poor TV wife - I mean, it was a very dramatic divorce. And I thought the wrong call by ITV [for] the hottest show on TV," he explained.

Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain ITV

"We'd just beaten the BBC to become the number one rated breakfast show in the country [...] so it was all a bit dramatic. But of course, what it really did was focus in one's mind as to what is free speech."

Despite his exit, Morgan has remained in touch with his former co-host Susanna Reid, adding: "We stay in touch through texting and stuff, but it was all a bit dramatic and sad. We both felt that we have one of the great kind of on-screen chemistries and it all got ended, in my opinion, in a rather sort of silly way. But their loss is going to be TalkTV's gain and Piers Morgan Uncensored will fill that terrible void that you've all been feeling in the last year."

Like Good Morning Britain, which sees presenters discussing news events from around the world, Piers Morgan Uncensored will follow a similar format.

The presenter hopes it will encourage "freedom of speech".

"I think a democracy like ours or America or Australia, where the show will be airing, loses that sense of what free speech means and stops defending an individual's rights and opinion. So this show, I hope, and the network will be standing up for democracy!"

TalkTV will launch at 7pm on Monday 25 April with The News Desk hosted by Tom Newton Dunn. Piers Morgan Uncensored broadcasts at 8pm.

