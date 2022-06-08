Stephen Kenny's side are still winless in the Nations League – having lost six and drawn five games since the competition's inception – but suffered arguably their worst result in it to date by losing 1-0 to Armenia on the weekend.

Republic of Ireland and Ukraine meet in Dublin on Wednesday evening, both looking to get back to winning ways after recent disappointments.

They wasted chance after chance before Eduard Spertsyan's long-range strike secured a famous victory for Joaquín Caparrós' team and will be determined to raise their game against their next opponents, who have some very dangerous players in their ranks.

Ukraine's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wales on Sunday was a heartbreaker, ensuring that they won't be at Qatar 2022, and could serve as extra motivation for their trip to the Aviva Stadium.

It's the visitors' first game of the 2022/23 Nations League campaign and with Armenia currently top of Group B1, which also includes Scotland, you really do feel everything is to play for.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Ukraine on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Republic of Ireland v Ukraine?

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine will take place on Wednesday 8th June 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine will kick off at 7:45pm.

There's plenty of Nations League on TV action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Ukraine on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Ukraine online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine team news

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; Collins, Duffy, O'Shea; Coleman, Hourihane, Cullen, Stevens, Knight, Keane, Parrott

Ukraine predicted XI: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk; Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Tsygankov; Yaremchuk

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Republic of Ireland (13/10) Draw (21/10) Ukraine (9/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine

Both sides will be determined to put the weekend's results behind them and Wednesday evening's game gives them a first chance to do so.

Ukraine's World Cup heartbreak is undoubtedly the bigger blow but we could see Kenny look to shake things up more than his opposite number after the defeat to Armenia.

It is now 11 Nations League games without a win for the hosts and their wait for a victory could go on with a score draw a likely result.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Ukraine (5/1 at Bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.