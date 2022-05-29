The first two editions of the tournament have been received well by fans around the world. The Nations League was designed to replace friendly fixtures on the international calendar.

The domestic season may be over but live football on TV continues deep into the summer with a bumper package of Nations League games to be played in June.

Four rounds of matches will be played in the coming weeks as teams aim to top their group and progress to the prestigious semi-finals.

England and Wales are among the League A teams in 2022/23 after the latter side was promoted in the last tournament. Scotland reside in League B, while Northern Ireland were relegated to League C.

Every game will be shown live across a variety of channels and we're on hand to bring you all the key dates for your diary and make sure you never miss a moment.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Nations League fixtures schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

Nations League 2022 on TV

The Nations League will be shown live across Premier Sports in the UK, including all Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales games.

Channel 4 have picked up the rights to show England games live on their free-to-air channel.

Wales games will also be shown live on Welsh-language channel S4C.

You can subscribe to Premier Sports from £9.99 per month and view their channels on TV and across a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Channel 4 will also show their England coverage live on streaming service All4.

Nations League 2022 fixtures

All UK time. Home nations matches only.

Matchday 1

Wednesday 1st June

Poland v Wales (5pm) Premier Sports 1 / S4C

Thursday 2nd June

Northern Ireland v Greece (7:45pm) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 4th June

Hungary v England (5pm) Channel 4

Matchday 2

Sunday 5th June

Cyprus v Northern Ireland (5pm) Premier Sports 1

Tuesday 7th June

Germany v England (7:45pm) Channel 4

Wednesday 8th June

Scotland v Armenia (7:45pm) Premier Sports 1

Wales v Netherlands (7:45pm) TBC / S4C

Matchday 3

Thursday 9th June

Kosovo v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 11th June

Rep. Ireland v Scotland (5pm) Premier Sports 1

Wales v Belgium (7:45pm) TBC / S4C

England v Italy (7:45pm) Channel 4

Matchday 4

Sunday 12th June

Northern Ireland v Cyprus (2pm) Premier Sports 1

Tuesday 14th June

Armenia v Scotland (5pm) Premier Sports 1

Netherlands v Wales (7:45pm) TBC / S4C

England v Hungary (7:45pm) Channel 4

More games to be added.

