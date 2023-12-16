Philippe Clement is searching for his first silverware as Rangers boss, having replaced Michael Beale at the helm in October and not lost any of his first 12 games in charge.

Barry Robson's position is not quite as secure. With pressure mounting and the Dons languishing near the bottom of the Scottish Premiership due to a recent barren run, the 45-year-old could well have lost his job had they not beaten Hearts at the weekend.

As it is, he remains in charge, and will hope Saturday's win can be the turning point as he looks to secure Aberdeen's first trophy in a decade this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Aberdeen on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Rangers v Aberdeen?

Rangers v Aberdeen will take place on Sunday 17th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Aberdeen kick-off time

Rangers v Aberdeen will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Aberdeen on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports from 2pm

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Rangers v Aberdeen online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Rangers v Aberdeen on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball

Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV

SIGN ME UP!

Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Rangers v Aberdeen odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (4/11) Draw (15/4) Aberdeen (15/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.