Lawson said: "Coverage is becoming more fragmented and expensive. To be sure of seeing every televised Premier League match this season, a viewer will require subscriptions to Sky Sports, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) and Amazon Prime costing up to £1,019.88 a year.

"That, though, assumes a probably unusual purchaser with no pre-existing contracts. Canny users of trials, loyalty bonuses and network bundles may get that figure down to less than £600."

Manchester City celebrating becoming 2022/23 Premier League champions. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Lawson continued: "TV traditionalists will grumpily compare that outlay with four to six TV licences; football fans will note that seven Premier League clubs charge more than £1,000 for a season ticket, granting admission to just 19 home league matches.

"However, regardless of how you cut it, viewers of football, in a warning to broader audiences, are paying ever more to see the best and most."

The Premier League kicks off on Friday with Burnley taking on reigning champions Manchester City. The match will be broadcast of Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

In his feature, Lawson also noted that this wasn't a phenomenon limited to football fans, as someone seeking access to all of the best TV drama would also need a host of subscriptions, including to Netflix, Sky, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more.

Radio Times magazine: Premier League special.

