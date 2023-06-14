Manchester City completed a historic treble in 2022/23 – hunting down Arsenal in the title race, beating rivals Man Utd in the FA Cup final, and then edging past Inter to win the Champions League – but their place at the summit of English football could be under threat next term.

It's still June but already attention is beginning to shift to the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, which is already looking like another campaign packed full of unrivalled drama and unequalled entertainment.

Arsenal will be looking to learn from their mistakes and build on last season's near-miss, Man Utd are on the rise under Erik ten Hag, Liverpool will hope to put last season's disappointment behind them with a refreshed squad, Mauricio Pochettino is seeking to lead a revival at big-spenders Chelsea, and Ange Postecoglou begins his quest to end Tottenham's long wait for a trophy.

Beyond the usual suspects, the task for disruptors like Brighton, Aston Villa, Brentford, and Fulham is to prove that they have yet to reach their ceiling.

Having avoided the drop last term, Crystal Palace, Wolves, West Ham, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, and Everton will be looking up and not down as they eye the top half of the Premier League.

There are plenty of questions concerning the new arrivals too; Can Vincent Kompany's Burnley stick to their expansive style and have success in the top flight? Are Sheffield United here to stay? And has the Luton Town fairytale got another chapter in it?

Just like you, we can't wait to find out, and we haven't got too long to wait.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all of the key dates for the Premier League 2023/24 season.

When does the Premier League 2023/24 season start?

The 2023/24 Premier League season gets underway on the weekend of Saturday 12th August 2023, which is 76 days after the previous campaign wrapped up.

That means that, in line with the schedule in the last few years, the curtain-raiser will likely be played on Friday 11th August with the remaining nine opening fixtures spread across the following Saturday, Sunday, and potentially even Monday.

After disruptions in the past two seasons – due to COVID and the 2022 World Cup – normal service resumes in 2023/24, meaning it will consist of 34 weekends, three midweek rounds, and one Bank Holiday match round.

There will once again be a mid-season player break between the 13th and 20th of January while in a bid to address fixture congestion in the festive period, no two rounds of matches will take place within 48 hours of each other.

The upcoming campaign will conclude with the final round of fixtures, all kicking off at the same time, on Sunday 19th of May, which should allow players a rest before the summer's international schedule, including Euro 2024, gets underway in mid-June.

