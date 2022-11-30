After Argentina's slip-up against Saudi Arabia, anything less than a win means their hopes rest on the result of the other match in the group and that's a very dangerous position to be in.

It's crunch time for Poland and Argentina, who meet in the final round of Group C fixtures with their qualification for the knockout stages still not secure.

Though Poland have lacked fluency and ridden their luck at times, they're top with four points from their first two games so a draw clinches qualification for them and could even see them win Group C.

Both have leaned on their talismanic attackers, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, for inspiration in the tournament and will do so again on Wednesday.

But Messi, 35, and Lewandowski, 34, are likely playing in their final World Cup and will need their respective teammates to raise their game to ensure it doesn't end before the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Poland v Argentina on TV and online.

When is Poland v Argentina?

Poland v Argentina will kick off at 7pm on Wednesday 30th November 2022.

Poland v Argentina team news

Poland predicted line-up: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Bielik, Krychowiak; Zielinski, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski

Argentina predicted line-up: E.Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Li.Martinez, Acuna; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Di Maria, Messi, La. Martinez

Poland v Argentina prediction

Messi's heroics helped Argentina to get back to winning ways against Mexico and the great man may well need to find some magic again to get past a Poland side that have yet to concede a goal this tournament.

That stat doesn't properly reflect how their games have played out – with both Mexico and Saudi Arabia creating chances – but Lionel Scaloni's team will have to do what no one else in Group C has to ensure they don't head home early.

A draw could see both teams make it through but neither will want to leave their fate in the hands of the other two sides in the group, which will surely make for a fascinating contest.

Argentina were much improved against Mexico and after getting that first victory under their belts, should have enough against a Poland team that are not as good as their record suggests.

Our prediction: Poland 0-2 Argentina (11/2 at bet365)

