The Viola are likely to be up against a partisan crowd, however, as the match takes place at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, which is less than 10 miles from Olympiacos' home ground.

It is one of the biggest days in the Greek club's proud history, as they are taking part in their first ever continental final after a thrilling run since dropping down from the Europa League.

Olympiacos, who boast the competition's top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi in their ranks, provide an element of Premier League interest, as Nottingham Forest and Wolves loanees Omar Richards and Daniel Podence could feature.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Olympiacos v Fiorentina on TV and online.

When is Olympiacos v Fiorentina?

Olympiacos v Fiorentina will take place on Wednesday 29th May 2024.

Olympiacos v Fiorentina kick-off time

Olympiacos v Fiorentina will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Olympiacos v Fiorentina on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports.

How to live stream Olympiacos v Fiorentina online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports.

Listen to Olympiacos v Fiorentina on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Olympiacos v Fiorentina odds

