Forest edged past Wolves in the quarter-finals, with Steve Cooper's men winning on penalties.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United face off in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with a place in the final against Southampton or Newcastle up for grabs.

Forest's form has picked up recently and they've won two of their last three Premier League games, with their most recent outing seeing them draw 1-1 with Bournemouth.

Their upturn in form has seen them move up to 13th in the Premier League after 20 games.

United, who beat Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, are hoping to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal last weekend.

Erik ten Hag's men had won nine in a row before their draw at Crystal Palace and the defeat at the Emirates - and the United boss will demand a response against Forest on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Manchester United?

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United will take place on Wednesday 25th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Manchester United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Manchester United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (19/4) Draw (3/1) Manchester United (3/5)*

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Nottingham Forest v Manchester United predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

