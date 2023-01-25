Trophies have been hard to come by for United since Sir Alex Ferguson departed Old Trafford, with their last success coming in 2017, where the Red Devils won the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening with the Red Devils eyeing their first piece of silverware since 2017.

United, who had won nine in a row before their draw at Crystal Palace and defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League, overcame Charlton at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals to set up the Forest showdown in the final four.

Forest's fortunes have turned around recently, with Steve Cooper's men going unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (two wins, two draws).

They've moved up to 13th in the league as a result and they will be hoping of causing an upset across the two legs against United.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Nottingham Forest v Manchester United.

When is Nottingham Forest v Manchester United?

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 25th January 2023.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United team news

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Mangala, Danilo, Freuler; Lingard, Gibbs-White, Johnson.

Manchester United predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United prediction

While Forest's form has picked up recently, United will likely have too much for Steve Cooper's men.

It could be a close game given what's at stake but United should edge out Forest at the City Ground.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United (6/1 at bet365)

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Nottingham Forest (19/4) Draw (3/1) Manchester United (3/5)*

