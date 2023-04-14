Steve Cooper got the public backing of owner Evangelos Marinakis just weeks ago but rumours continue to circle about potential replacements as Forest suffered a fourth defeat in five games on Saturday.

Sunday's Premier League TV schedule wraps up at The City Ground where relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest host top four hopefuls Manchester United.

They're winless in nine games and are in the relegation zone as a result, which is hardly the ideal time for a rejuvenated Man Utd to visit.

The visitors look to have put their recent stumble behind them with victories over Brentford and Everton last week while midfield maestros Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are back available.

There will be no Marcus Rashford, with the in-form forward out for a few weeks due to injury, but Erik ten Hag has been quick to remind us he has plenty of attacking weapons at his disposal.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Nottingham Forest v Man Utd.

When is Nottingham Forest v Man Utd?

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 16th April 2023.

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd team news

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up: Navas; Worrall, Felipe, Niakhaté; Williams, Shelvey, Freuler, Toffolo; Gibbs-White, Johnson; Awoniyi

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Malacia, Martinez, Varane, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Weghorst

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd prediction

Rashford's absence is a big boost for Forest but the return of Casemiro and Eriksen may well be decisive here.

Without the midfield duo, the Red Devils lacked control in games and have offered up plenty of opportunities to opponents but their return should tighten things up in the centre of the park.

Forest need something special and The City Ground crowd could play their part as Man Utd at home is the sort of game that Reds fans were dreaming of during their decades away from the top flight.

An early goal for Cooper's side could make things very interesting.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man Utd (8/1 at bet365)

