It will be Forest's fifth game in this season's FA Cup after requiring replays to get past League One Blackpool and Championship Bristol City to reach this stage of the competition.

The Red Devils' journey to the last 16 has been a bit more straightforward after dispatching League One Wigan Athletic and League Two Newport County - following a brief scare - in the previous rounds.

The visitors, without star striker Rasmus Højlund due to injury, will be eager to avoid a repeat of last December's corresponding Premier League clash, as Nicolás Domínguez and Marcus Rashford traded goals before Morgan Gibbs-White's late effort earned all three points for Forest.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Nottingham Forest v Man Utd?

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 28th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Man Utd online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (11/5) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (6/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.