Watford's own play-off push has stalled in recent weeks after failing to win in their last four games, the latest being last Saturday's 2-1 loss to leaders Leicester City, and they are four points behind Norwich.

The Hornets' outside chance of a top-six finish has been built upon solid results on the road after avoiding defeat in four of their 15 away games, while Norwich's charge up the table has been helped by winning nine of their 15 home fixtures.

If it is anything like the reverse fixture then it will be a cracker, as there were five goals in last November's meeting at Vicarage Road as Watford recovered from conceding twice in the first 12 minutes to secure the win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Watford on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Watford?

Norwich v Watford will take place on Tuesday 13th February 2024.

Norwich v Watford kick-off time

Norwich v Watford will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Norwich v Watford on radio

If you live in the local area then you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Norfolk, which is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz, 95.6 MHz and 104.4 MHz, and MW 855 kHz and 873 kHz.

Norwich v Watford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (11/10) Draw (12/5) Watford (12/5)*

