Ivory Coast, the AFCON winners in 2015, dispatched defending champions Senegal and Mali in thrilling fashion before former West Ham United striker Sébastien Haller, who returned from a cancer battle last year, fired the winning goal in their semi-final clash with DR Congo to progress to the showpiece.

While the hosts' journey has been a rollercoaster, three-time champions Nigeria can claim the honour of being the most consistent team at this tournament.

It was their turn to provide a bit of drama in the last four, however, as they conceded a last-minute goal to South Africa to send the game to extra time and a shootout, before goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as the hero by saving two spot kicks.

The Super Eagles' run to the final has been built on solid foundations at the back, and they kept a clean sheet when the two teams met in the group stage, with a William Troost-Ekong penalty securing victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nigeria v Ivory Coast on TV and online.

When is Nigeria v Ivory Coast?

Nigeria v Ivory Coast will take place on Sunday 11th February 2024.

Nigeria v Ivory Coast kick-off time

Nigeria v Ivory Coast will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nigeria v Ivory Coast on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Three from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Nigeria v Ivory Coast online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Alternatively, you can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Is Nigeria v Ivory Coast on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

