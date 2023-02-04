The two clubs' roles were reversed this time last year but while the Hammers have struggled to shake the hangover of their high-achieving 2021/22 campaign, Eddie Howe's side have gone from strength to strength in the first full season under Saudi ownership.

West Ham put four past Newcastle on their last visit to St James's Park, but the hosts have tightened things up significantly since then and now boast the best defensive record in the top flight - having conceded just 11 times in 20 games.

A victory for the visitors could give them some breathing room in the relegation battle by moving them four points from the bottom three, assuming results elsewhere go their way - but taking anything from a trip to Newcastle has been easier said than done this term.

In fact, the Magpies are one of only two sides that are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season - a record that has been key to their high-flying start to the campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Newcastle v West Ham.

When is Newcastle v West Ham?

Newcastle v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 4th February.

Newcastle v West Ham team news

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin.

West Ham predicted line-up: Areola; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

Newcastle v West Ham prediction

Newcastle have been brilliant at St James's Park this season, but the absence of Bruno Guimaraes - who is suspended for three games after his red card in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton - is massive and could mean that Declan Rice is able to take control of the game from midfield.

The Hammers have shown a ruthlessness in front of the goal in their last two games that has been missing for much of the season, and will need to do so again to get anything from their trip to the North East given how tight their hosts' defence is.

All that emotion from booking their place in a first Wembley final since 1999 might just have an impact - and with their Brazilian midfield maestro missing, they could stumble.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham (7/1 at bet365)

Newcastle v West Ham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Newcastle (8/13) Draw (11/4) West Ham (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

