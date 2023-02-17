Newcastle will be relieved to be back at home after last weekend's frustrating trip to the South Coast, which saw them draw 1-1 at Bournemouth. They've not been beaten at St James' Park all season but have struggled to reach top gear during Bruno Guimaraes's suspension.

He serves the last of his three games on the sideline on Saturday, which is a significant blow to the Magpies' hopes of a first win over the Reds since 2015.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked like the Liverpool of last season at times during their 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton on Monday and the German coach will be keen for them to pick up where they left off at Anfield.

It would be only natural for Newcastle to have one eye on a first cup final since 1999, which is coming up next weekend, but doing so could prove fatal against the Reds.

Newcastle v Liverpool

When is Newcastle v Liverpool?

Newcastle v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 18th February 2023.

Newcastle v Liverpool kick-off time

Newcastle v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Liverpool odds

Newcastle v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Newcastle v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

