Eddie Howe will be demanding a response from his side after their poor 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Newcastle and Leicester face off on Tuesday night with a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals up for grabs.

It was Newcastle's second defeat all season as the Toon, who are third in the Premier League, look to bounce back and continue their brilliant campaign.

Leicester edged past League Two side Gillingham in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to string some wins together to build confidence.

The Foxes are 13th in the Premier League, however they've lost all three of their games since the action returned following the World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Leicester on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Newcastle v Leicester?

Newcastle v Leicester will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 10th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Leicester team news

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

Leicester predicted line-up: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez; Daka, Iheanacho.

Newcastle v Leicester prediction

Apart from Newcastle's surprise defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, Eddie Howe's men have been sensational this season.

They're unbeaten at St James's Park this campaign and they'll be confident of securing another win against an out-of-form Leicester side.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Leicester (6/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Newcastle v Leicester odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Newcastle (1/2) Draw (10/3) Leicester (11/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.