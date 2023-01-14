The Magpies were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday last weekend before bouncing back a few days later to beat Leicester and progress to the last four of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are back in Premier League action and looking to strengthen their top-four spot after a mixed week on the cup front.

Eddie Howe's team have been strong on their own patch this season, with five victories and four draws from nine league games at St James' Park, although they'll be looking to get back on the winning ways after stalemates with Leeds and Arsenal in their last two league matches.

Fulham suffered a 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in October at Craven Cottage, but Marco Silva's team head into the latest round of Premier League action sitting sixth in the table after four straight victories.

Carlos Vinicius headed home the winner in Thursday's derby victory over Chelsea to earn himself a place in Craven Cottage folklore, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is available after a one-match ban and likely to return to Marco Silva's starting line-up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Fulham?

Newcastle v Fulham will take place on Sunday 15th January 2023.

Newcastle v Fulham kick-off time

Newcastle v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (1/2) Draw (7/2) Fulham (5/1)*

Newcastle v Fulham prediction

