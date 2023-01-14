The Magpies welcome high-flying Fulham to St James' Park having been held to goalless draws in their last two league outings against Leeds and Arsenal.

Newcastle will bid to return to winning ways in the Premier League as the race for Champions League qualification intensifies.

Anything less than all three points will hamper Newcastle's top-four chances, with Manchester United and Tottenham breathing down their necks in the battle to fill the places behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Fulham make the long trip north less than 72 hours after beating local rivals Chelsea to secure four successive Premier League wins for the first time in their history.

The Whites welcome back Aleksandar Mitrovic from his one-game suspension and the Serbian striker is likely to take back his place in Marco Silva's team from Carlos Vinicius, who headed home the winner in the south west London derby.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Newcastle v Fulham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Newcastle v Fulham?

Newcastle v Fulham will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 15th January 2o23.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Fulham team news

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

Fulham predicted line-up: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Kurzawa; Reed, Palhinha; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Newcastle v Fulham prediction

A match up between two of the Premier League's most in-form teams - and it should be a cracker thanks to both adopting easy-on-the-eye tactics.

Newcastle secured an emphatic 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage in October, although the Magpies were helped by Nathaniel Chalobah's reckless red card in the eighth minute.

It's difficult to see a similar result playing out because Fulham are on such a high, but St James' Park is becoming a fortress once again for Newcastle and Eddie Howe's team have the attacking talent to make the most of the visitors' occasional defensive lapses.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's return is a boost for Fulham and the former Newcastle hotshot will be eager to get on the scoresheet against his former club.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Fulham (8/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Newcastle v Fulham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Newcastle (1/2) Draw (5/2) Fulham (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.