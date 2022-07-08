Masters Football on TV 2022: Live stream, channel, teams and players
Check out how to watch Masters Football in 2022 including TV and live stream details plus a full schedule.
Masters Football is finally back!
Yes, after an 11-year break, the all-star competition will be back on our screens for a one-off tournament on Friday 8th July.
There are plans to stage a full tournament next year but for the time being, supporters will have to settle for a one-day event that will see legends from Man Utd, Liverpool, Celtic, and Rangers take to the iconic blue turf at Braehead Arena in Glasgow with a sell-out crowd confirmed.
Formerly a Sky Sports staple, Masters Football has been resurrected on Sports 360 TV, a subscription streaming service dedicated to sports documentaries, and there have been minimal tweaks to the format we all know and love.
The six-a-side games will be eight minutes each way, with rolling subs, sin bins for yellow cards, and squads of eight players of 35 or over gracing the famous carpet.
The four teams, which boast the likes of Jamie Carragher, Louis Saha, Stiliyan Petrov, and Pedro Mendes in their ranks, will all play each other once before the top two sides scrap it out in the final.
More than a decade after it left our screens, Friday evening promises to be an exciting return for the iconic event.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to Masters Football including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is Masters Football on?
The one-day event takes place on Friday 8th July at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow.
It all kicks off at 7:30pm.
How to watch Masters Football on TV and live stream
You can watch Masters Football live on 360 Sports TV.
The streaming service is available on your TV – through Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku – as well as online and via your phone or tablet.
A subscription is needed but 360 Sports TV is currently running a limited-time offer to allow fans to sign up for just £0.99 a month or £4.99 a year. Each subscription allows 360 Sports TV to be streamed on two devices simultaneously.
Masters Football teams 2022
There are just four teams involved in the Masters Football in 2022, though organisers are reportedly working on a full scale event for 2023 that will see plenty more teams and legends in action.
- Manchester United
- Liverpool
- Celtic
- Rangers
Masters Football players 2022
Manchester United
- Paul Rachubka
- John O’Shea
- Wes Brown
- Quinton Fortune
- Darron Gibson
- Karel Poborsky
- Louis Saha
Liverpool
- Sander Westerveld
- Stephen Warnock
- Jamie Carragher
- Stewart Downing
- David Thompson
- Steve McManaman
- Jermaine Pennant
- Luis Garcia
Celtic
- Rab Douglas
- Mark Wilson
- Kelvin Wilson
- Stiliyan Petrov
- Kris Commons
- Joe Ledley
- Simon Donnelly
- Carlton Cole
Rangers
- Roy Carroll
- Carlos Cuellar
- Alan Hutton
- Barry Ferguson
- Lee McCulloch
- Pedro Mendes
- Michael Mols
- Kris Boyd
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1