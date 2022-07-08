Yes, after an 11-year break, the all-star competition will be back on our screens for a one-off tournament on Friday 8th July.

There are plans to stage a full tournament next year but for the time being, supporters will have to settle for a one-day event that will see legends from Man Utd, Liverpool, Celtic, and Rangers take to the iconic blue turf at Braehead Arena in Glasgow with a sell-out crowd confirmed.

Formerly a Sky Sports staple, Masters Football has been resurrected on Sports 360 TV, a subscription streaming service dedicated to sports documentaries, and there have been minimal tweaks to the format we all know and love.

The six-a-side games will be eight minutes each way, with rolling subs, sin bins for yellow cards, and squads of eight players of 35 or over gracing the famous carpet.

The four teams, which boast the likes of Jamie Carragher, Louis Saha, Stiliyan Petrov, and Pedro Mendes in their ranks, will all play each other once before the top two sides scrap it out in the final.

More than a decade after it left our screens, Friday evening promises to be an exciting return for the iconic event.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to Masters Football including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is Masters Football on?

The one-day event takes place on Friday 8th July at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow.

It all kicks off at 7:30pm.

How to watch Masters Football on TV and live stream

You can watch Masters Football live on 360 Sports TV.

The streaming service is available on your TV – through Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku – as well as online and via your phone or tablet.

A subscription is needed but 360 Sports TV is currently running a limited-time offer to allow fans to sign up for just £0.99 a month or £4.99 a year. Each subscription allows 360 Sports TV to be streamed on two devices simultaneously.

Masters Football teams 2022

There are just four teams involved in the Masters Football in 2022, though organisers are reportedly working on a full scale event for 2023 that will see plenty more teams and legends in action.

Manchester United

Liverpool

Celtic

Rangers

Masters Football players 2022

Manchester United

Paul Rachubka

John O’Shea

Wes Brown

Quinton Fortune

Darron Gibson

Karel Poborsky

Louis Saha

Liverpool

Sander Westerveld

Stephen Warnock

Jamie Carragher

Stewart Downing

David Thompson

Steve McManaman

Jermaine Pennant

Luis Garcia

Celtic

Rab Douglas

Mark Wilson

Kelvin Wilson

Stiliyan Petrov

Kris Commons

Joe Ledley

Simon Donnelly

Carlton Cole

Rangers

Roy Carroll

Carlos Cuellar

Alan Hutton

Barry Ferguson

Lee McCulloch

Pedro Mendes

Michael Mols

Kris Boyd

