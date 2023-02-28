Erik ten Hag's men beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday to win their first piece of silverware since 2017.

Manchester United turn their attention from lifting the Carabao Cup to the FA Cup on Wednesday as the Red Devils host West Ham for a spot in the quarter-finals.

United, who are in with a small shout of winning the quadruple including the Europa League, will be full of confidence — but the same can't be said for West Ham.

While the Hammers beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, they're only two points above the relegation zone with 14 games remaining.

West Ham will be desperate to progress in the FA Cup, however the main goal will be to stay in the Premier League and go as far as they can in the Europa Conference League - and David Moyes's team selection could show that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v West Ham?

Man Utd v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 1st March.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v West Ham kick-off time

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

Man Utd v West Ham will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting at 7pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Man Utd v West Ham online

You can also live stream the Man Utd v West Ham game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man Utd v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT. Like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man Utd v West Ham odds

Man Utd v West Ham prediction

Manchester United are full of confidence at the moment and booking their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals will cap off a brilliant few days for Erik ten Hag's men.

West Ham are focused on the Premier League and the Europa Conference League so it's hard to see the Hammers putting in much of a performance.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 West Ham (7/1 at bet365)

