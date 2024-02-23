New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been outlining his plans for the club this week, and Champions League qualification for 2024/25 will certainly be on his wish list.

Erik ten Hag's side left it late to snatch all three points at Craven Cottage in November, but have been growing with confidence over the last few weeks despite still missing key players such as Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw with injury.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be missing midfield talisman João Palhinha, who has proven a thorn in Man Utd's side in the past but is suspended after picking up a 10th booking of the season in last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Marco Silva's side sit 12th in the table, and will be led by in-form forward Rodrigo Muniz. The Brazilian has been forced to play second fiddle in the past, but has established himself as first choice and has four goals in his last three games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Fulham?

Man Utd v Fulham will take place on Saturday 24th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Fulham kick-off time

Man Utd v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Man Utd v Fulham available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

How to watch Man Utd v Fulham in the USA

You can watch Man Utd v Fulham live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man Utd v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (4/7) Draw (16/5) Fulham (19/4)*

