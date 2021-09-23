What channel is Man Utd v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United face Aston Villa to kick off the weekend of Premier League fixtures as they hope to keep pace with fellow table-toppers Chelsea and Liverpool.

United sit third in the league, level with the Blues and Reds on 13 points each and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be determined to sustain their early form.

The Red Devils were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham during midweek and fell to Young Boys in the Champions League during the previous week, but their league form remains strong with four wins from unbeaten games.

Aston Villa have experienced a mixed bag of results this term, but a 3-0 victory over Everton last weekend suggests they’re pulling themselves together.

Boss Dean Smith will take plenty of positives from a midweek draw against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday despite the encounter ending in a penalty shootout defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Aston Villa?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 25th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information for all the matches.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Tottenham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Aston Villa online

This game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Why is Man Utd v Aston Villa an early kick off?

United’s clash has been moved to become a Saturday lunchtime kick off due to security concerns as The Courteeners are headlining a gig at the nearby Old Trafford cricket ground on Saturday evening.

According to ManUtd.com: “A request was made by Trafford Council’s Safety Advisory Group to move United’s clash.

“This was supported by Greater Manchester Police and TfGM to help avoid any logistical issues relating to the two crowds.

Why is Man Utd v Aston Villa not on TV?

Despite the move to 12:30pm, the game will not be shown live on TV as it wasn’t initially selected by Sky Sports or BT Sport for broadcast.

Chelsea v Man City is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in their traditional TV slot with a 12:30pm kick off, and for that reason, another live game cannot be broadcast.

It means United fans must either attend the game or wait for highlights to soak up action from the game, much like Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut display against Newcastle which was also overlooked for broadcast prior to his return to the club.

Listen to Man Utd v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to exclusive live coverage of Man Utd v Aston Villa on talkSPORT 2.

Fans can either tune in via radio, online via their official website or via the talkSPORT app.

Man Utd v Aston Villa team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Mings, Hause, Konsa; Cash, Luiz, Nakamba, Ramsey, Young; Ings, Watkins.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Aston Villa

United haven’t been fully convincing in recent outings but one major positive is that Ronaldo’s goal-scoring instincts remain fully in tact and he looks as deadly as ever.

Solskjaer’s men look clinical in the Premier League, and that must be their priority in 2021/22 given the open nature of the title race.

Villa are growing into life without Jack Grealish but can expect a tough slog at Old Trafford this weekend.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa (8/1 at bet365).

