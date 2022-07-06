The Dutchman was appointed as the Red Devils' new boss back in early May after Ralf Rangnick's underwhelming tenure came to an end and there is fresh optimism that he can be the coach who takes them back to where they belong.

The start of the Premier League season is not far away now, with around a month to go until the opening weekend of the 2022/23 campaign, and Manchester United fans will be eagerly awaiting July's pre-season fixtures as they'll offer an insight into what we can expect from the team under Erik ten Hag.

There is a long, long way to go, though, and plenty of questions to be answered before Man Utd's season opener against Brighton on Sunday 7th August.

Tyrell Malacia has become ten Hag's first Old Trafford signing but it remains to be seen who will follow him through the door and whether Cristiano Ronaldo will still be at the club.

We should get answers to those questions in the coming weeks but in the meantime, the North West club are set to ramp up their preparations for 2022/23 with a pre-season schedule that takes them to Thailand, Australia, and Norway before they return to the Theatre of Dreams at the end of July.

They'll be taking on some familiar foes during that trip with three of their games coming against Premier League opposition and one against Atletico Madrid, who knocked them out of the Champions League last season.

For ten Hag, it'll be less about results and more about gaining a deeper understanding of his players as well as getting them adjusted to his system, but there would be no better way to start his Old Trafford tenure than by beating old rivals Liverpool next week.

Man Utd pre-season fixtures: Dates and times

All matches live on MUTV and ManUtd.com.

Tuesday 12th July

Man Utd v Liverpool (2pm) - Rajamangala Stadium

Friday 15th July

Man Utd v Melbourne Victory (11:05am) - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Tuesday 19th July

Man Utd v Crystal Palace (11:10am) - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Saturday 23rd July

Man Utd v Aston Villa (10:45am) - Optus Stadium

Saturday 30th July

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid (12:45pm) - Ullevaal Stadium

Sunday 31st July

Man Utd v Rayo Vallecano (4pm) - Old Trafford

How to watch Man Utd pre-season on TV

Man Utd fans are in luck as every game on their 2022/23 pre-season schedule will be broadcast live via MUTV, as well as on ManUtd.com, and via the Manchester United App.

Fans can tune in to MUTV via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

However, due to domestic broadcasting rights MUTV live coverage will not be available in either Thailand or Australia.

